Pretoria - Four Nigerian police officers were killed by armed robbers during a bank robbery on Thursday at Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
On Friday, the Premium Times Nigeria reported that police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two banks were attacked by the robbers, who used dynamite to destroy entrances before gaining access.
Joseph said the suspects succeeded in robbing one of the banks, but failed in their attempt to rob the other, which he identified as Polaris Bank.
No civilian deaths were recorded and an as yet undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
“When they attacked one of the banks, they shot dead one of the policemen on duty,” said Joseph.