Armed robbers kill four cops during Nigerian bank heist









Picture: leo2014/Pixabay Pretoria - Four Nigerian police officers were killed by armed robbers during a bank robbery on Thursday at Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. On Friday, the Premium Times Nigeria reported that police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two banks were attacked by the robbers, who used dynamite to destroy entrances before gaining access. Joseph said the suspects succeeded in robbing one of the banks, but failed in their attempt to rob the other, which he identified as Polaris Bank. No civilian deaths were recorded and an as yet undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. “When they attacked one of the banks, they shot dead one of the policemen on duty,” said Joseph.

“But while they were trying to escape, they ran into four policemen who were on their own, guarding a VIP, and they killed three of them, making it four policemen who lost their lives in that incident,” he was quoted saying.

The assailants abandoned their getaway car during the chase and escaped on foot.

“We have commenced investigations into the matter, with the involvement of some of the special units of the police such as the explosives ordinance department, and we will surely apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice,” said Joseph.

African News Agency/ANA