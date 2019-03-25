In this image provided a Sudanese activist, a plain clothed policeman points his rifle at protesters during clashes in Khartoum. File picture: Sudanese activist via AP

Johannesburg - The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) has accused the Sudanese authorities of deliberately denying medical treatment to imprisoned opposition activists suffering from chronic medical ailments in North Kordofan State, saying they require urgent medical care. Adel Bakhit, the head of SCP’s human rights secretariat, said he and his party had received verified information that the health of three political detainees, arrested under the state of emergency order and currently incarcerated in El Obeid prison, was deteriorating and that they were being deliberately neglected.

The detainees were identified as Mohamed Suleiman Tali, of the Sudanese Communist Party, Mus’ab Al Shafei Ahmed and Hafez Oreibi of the Sudanese Congress Party.

"We in the Sudanese Congress party are deeply concerned about the health and life of these prisoners because of their deteriorating health. Some of them are suffering from complications including kidney disease and associated infections that may threaten their lives in the absence of the lowest standards of health safety," said Bakhit in a statement.

Bakhit called on the prison administration to urgently allow the sick detainees access to health care and urged them not to get caught up in the political crisis engulfing the North African country but to rather deliver services for which they are responsible in an impartial manner.

The opposition party has also called on human rights groups, the international community and others to support the detainees facing death due to the alleged denial of medical care.

African News Agency (ANA)