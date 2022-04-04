Artists of African origin shine at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Five Nigerians were nominated in different categories. Wizkid was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and Tems for Best Global Music Performance at The Grammys. Also nominated in that same category was Beninese legend, Angelique Kidjo, according to Vanguard Online. DJ Black Coffee

The globally recognised super producer and DJ, Black Coffee, confirmed his status as one of the best dance DJs in the world, when he walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy Award last night, as reported. Angelique Kidjo Benin’s Angélique Kidjotook her fifth Grammy Award in her 40-year-long career when she bagged the Best Global Music Album category for Mother Nature. In her speech, thanked her collaborators, including Yemi Alade, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.

Doja Cat Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known professionally as Doja Cat, and collaborator SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo Performance during Sunday night's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, said reports. Are you wondering why Doja Cat is on this list of African performers who ruled the Grammy’s? Doja Cat’s father is none other than Dumisani Dlamini, a famous South African singer, producer, and actor.

Trevor Noah The Grammys were hosted by South Africa’s Trevor Noah and took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, the comedian and face of “The Daily Show,” returned to host the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in a Facebook post on Monday expressed his congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s #GRAMMYs.

