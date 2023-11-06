At least 13 dead, scores missing after Boko Haram attack on farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state

At least 13 farmers have been killed while several others are missing as suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked rice farmers on their farms in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State Sunday evening. It is believed the insurgents stormed rice fields and rounded up the farmers who were harvesting their farm produce in Karkut and Koshebe General Area, Mafa LGA, slaughtering them with knives.

According to Civilian Joint Task Force sources, 13 dead bodies have been recovered as search for missing people continues. “We are sad this incident is happening again this year, we lost more than a dozen of our farmers from Zabarmari who were attacked on Sunday evening while working on their rice fields in Mafa LGA,” a source told Nigeria’s Daily Trust. “The whole town is sad and we are mourning as we speak. Security agencies and CJTF are still searching for those who are missing but 13 dead bodies have so far been recovered,” the source said.

A top security source said the terrorists who were on motorcycles split into three groups before attacking the farmers. The source said the assailants did not use their guns, instead they used cutlasses and knives. “Nine bodies were recovered as (Sunday) night, while the search for others who fled the attacks are still ongoing,” he said.