Juba - Around 100 armed youths raided a cattle camp in north-western South Sudan on Monday in an attack that left at least 22 people dead.

About 17 others were injured when the assailants from Eastern Lakes State stole about 90 cattle under gunfire in the village of Tidilo in Terekeka State, State Minister David Laku Jombe told dpa.

"We have confirmed 22 people dead, including women and children," Jombe said.

Four cattle raiders were among the dead, according to the state minister.

Cattle raiding has occurred for centuries in the East African nation, and children are sometimes abducted during raids to be used as domestic slaves.

The raids often carry an ethnic component. Monday's attack was carried out by the Dinka tribe against the Mundari tribe.

Despite the signing of various peace accords, South Sudan is in the midst of a bloody civil war that has taken tens of thousands of lives since a 2013 split between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar.

dpa