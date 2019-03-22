Picture: Independent Media

Accra - At least 60 people died in a head-on collision between two passenger buses on a highway in Ghana on Friday, emergency workers said. "It took the fire service about 30 minutes to put out the fire," Kintampo Municipal Fire Commander Ankomah Twene said, adding that some of the bodies were bent beyond recognition by the crash.

Several survivors from the crash, which took place in Ampoma town in Ghana's Bono East Region, were transported to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash was not yet known.

Serious road accidents occur again and again in Ghana, as well as other African countries, often due to high speeds, technical problems with vehicles and poor road conditions.

dpa