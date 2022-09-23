Botswana president says to diversify economy, his country needs to reduce reliance on diamonds

Botswana is facing "an uphill battle" to attract investors to diversify its economy away from dependence on diamonds Botswana should diversify its economy to reduce its heavy dependence on diamonds, President Mokgweetsi Masisi told world leaders attending the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday. Botswana is facing "an uphill battle" to attract investors to diversify its economy away from dependence on diamonds, the president said, while pointing out the resource is still the "bedrock" of its economy.

When Botswana achieved independence 56 years ago, it was among the world's poorest countries, but now it is an upper-middle-income country, Masisi noted, adding it was fortunate to discover, "what has turned out to be the largest diamond reserve across the Kimberley Belt." The president stressed that Botswana's recovery plan included strengthening its protection system to ensure the inclusion of vulnerable groups and persons living with disabilities. As adequate financing was needed to achieve sustainable development, an effective mobilization of domestic and international financial resources, as well as their prudent use, were imperative, he said.

