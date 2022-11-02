Bulawayo man in court for robbing a 13-year-old of R2

According to B-metro, 34-year-old Josiah Chagwedera appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to November 1, for trial. The court heard that Chagwedera who was walking with his dog along a road which leads to the shops bumped into the 13-year-old boy who was coming from the opposite direction.

It is reported that when he met the boy he blocked his way and demanded money while threatening to set his dog on him. The seemingly fearful boy offered to give him a loaf of bread which he was carrying but Chagwedera insisted that he wanted money, forcing the boy to surrender R2 to him. It is alleged that Chagwedera slapped the boy as he demanded more money. He later released the boy while sternly ordering him to go straight home.

When he arrived home, the boy reported the incident to his parents who later reported it to the police, leading to Chagwedera’s arrest. Also on iHarare, a university lecturer recently survived a prison sentence by a court in Bulawayo after her parcel of three sex toys, sent from Germany, was intercepted by customs authorities at the main post office. Shirley Tendai Chapunza, 27, was sentenced to a six-month jail term, but magistrate Shot Game offered her the option of a fine of Z$60 000 (about US$95).

