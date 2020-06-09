Burundi's outgoing president Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack

NAIROBI - Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

The government statement said that Nkurunziza had died of a heart attack.

His death comes less than a week after the country's constitutional court ruled that last month's elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling party's presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the vote's runner-up.

The vote was the first competitive presidential election in Burundi since a civil war erupted in 1993. The ruling CNDD-FDD party's candidate, retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye, was running against opposition leader Agathon Rwasa and five others.

Nkurunziza was set to stay in office until August, when President-elect Ndayishimiye would take over ahead of starting a seven-year term.