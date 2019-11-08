PRETORIA - Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday thanked Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi after Gaborone reversed a travel restriction imposed under former president Ian Khama over “security concerns”.
A delighted Bushiri said the move was "progressive".
"This is quite a progressive move. It will help me travel to Botswana easily to grow our church and, most importantly, to resolve some of the compliance issues of our church in Botswana," said the charismatic preacher known as "Major One" by his followers.
ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said their church has over 55 branches across Botswana.
"Prophet Bushiri says the move, also, reaffirms Botswana government’s commitment and respect for people’s religious freedoms," said Nyondo.