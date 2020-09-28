Cairo to resume flights to five new destinations, including OR Tambo, from October 1

Cape Town - Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir has said it will resume flights to five new destinations from Cairo as of October 1 as the country slowly returns to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the airline's plan to gradually restore all its international activities, Egypt’s national carrier said on its website that its destinations from October 1 to 9 will include Muscat, Amman, Kigali, Johannesburg and Entebbe, reported Egypt's State Information Services website. According to the airline, other flights will be organised between Alexandria and Dubai as of October 9. The company further announced promotions on tickets during the first week of the flights’ operation while affirming its commitment to the safety and health of passengers and staff. Egypt suspended regular commercial flights in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to online news publication Egypt Independent, EgyptAir currently operates direct flights to more than 35 international destinations and plans to increase the number of available destinations as more countries reopen for international travel.

Meanwhile, on October 1, South Africa will also welcome back tourists from “most” countries, including all travellers from the African continent and from countries outside Africa with a low rate of Covid-19 infection and transmission, reported business news and technology site Business Tech.

According to tourism website Travel Off Path, most countries in Africa have been very strict on containing the spread of the coronavirus, with most nations going into a state of hard lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic.

The continent's swift response to the outbreak has seen relatively low case numbers, with many nations preparing to reopen their economies and borders.

African News Agency