Kenya Red Cross personnel helps a woman reacting after learning of a family member killed during a recent terrorist attack. Picture: AP Photo/Brian Inganga

Cape Town - Celebrities, politicians and ordinary citizens have taken to social media to #PrayForKenya and #PrayForZimbabwe as chaos continues in both African countries. Fourteen people were killed when four militants stormed an upscale hotel complex in Nairobi on Tuesday. Seven hundred people were safely evacuated.

The attack on the DusitD2 hotel began shortly with an explosion in the parking lot and then a suicide bomb blast in the foyer, police said.

Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, three people, including a police officer, died during Monday's violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo, where protesters looted shops and torched cars.

The protests were sparked after the government announced a fuel price hike. Zimbabweans also complained of high prices of basic needs.

Activist pastor Evan Mawarire, who led a national shutdown in 2016, told Reuters that police had surrounded his house in a Harare suburb after he used Facebook posts to urge Zimbabweans to heed calls by the labour union to stay at home.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country's largest mobile operator, said its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government.

Public figures and celebrities took to Twitter to pray for Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Pray for Kenya and Zim everyone.

This could be happening in SA - don’t just be thankful, be mindful and pray for our brothers and sisters. ❤️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 16, 2019

As long as there is injustice somewhere there can’t be sustainable peace anywhere. Let’s pray for healing and peace in Kenya and Zimbabwe. Deepest condolences and sympathies to those that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 16, 2019

We mourn lives lost, injury & destruction.

We pray for strength for all affected. May they be showered with grace.

We honour all responders - security, emergency, civilian. Thank you 🙏#KENYA will NOT be cowed.

We shall grow stronger.#WeShallOvercome

We always do.

🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/QdRqrnAHhg — Julie Gichuru (@JulieGichuru) January 16, 2019

UPDATE: A message from @HCNicHailey regarding the incident in the Riverside area. We are supporting the family of a British man who was sadly killed in the attack. If you are a British National in Kenya, please see our travel advice here - https://t.co/zAHc8ClJSc pic.twitter.com/nWka3violU — UK in Kenya (@UKinKenya) January 16, 2019