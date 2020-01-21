Chad blames Boko Haram suicide bomber for nine civilian deaths









The attack took place overnight on Sunday. On Monday, officials said the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria had previously been targeted by Boko Haram. Chad is one of the countries struggling with attacks that have spilled over from Nigeria's decades-long rebel violence. An army official said Boko Haram was behind the attack, which claimed the lives of two women and seven men.

The death toll was confirmed by Chadian army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa. "It is Boko Haram, there is no doubt," he said.

The village of about 7,000 people is located near the vast Lake Chad region where fighters hide-out among islets and marshlands to launch attacks on Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger, according to reports.

Boko Haram started in Nigeria but its attacks have spread to neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, which recently reported attacks in the country’s Far North region, allegedly linked to Boko Haram rebels.

According to security sources, the rebels stormed the locality of Ganse in Kolofata in the Mayo Sava Division on Saturday night and killed six people, injured two and made off with foodstuffs as well as other material.

On Friday night, Boko Haram insurgents set ablaze three military control posts in the locality of Hidoua-Touru in the same region.