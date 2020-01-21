CAPE TOWN - The deaths of nine civilians after a female suicide bomber detonated explosives in western Chad was blamed on terrorist group Boko Haram, Doha-based media company Al Jazeera reported.
The attack took place overnight on Sunday.
On Monday, officials said the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria had previously been targeted by Boko Haram.
Chad is one of the countries struggling with attacks that have spilled over from Nigeria's decades-long rebel violence.
An army official said Boko Haram was behind the attack, which claimed the lives of two women and seven men.