Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday conveyed condolences to Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi over the disastrous heavy rainfall in the country. In recent days, heavy rainstorms have hit many places in the DRC, causing casualties and property losses, Xi noted in a message.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the affected people. Xi voiced confidence that the DRC would surely overcome difficulties and rebuild its homeland. At least 400 villagers were killed in flooding and landslides brought about by torrential rains in eastern DRC, said Theo Ngwabije Kasi, the governor of South Kivu province, on Monday.

According to the latest official report, the bodies of the victims have been mostly found in Bushushu and Nyamukubi, two villages hard hit by flooding caused by the heavy rains. On Sunday, a central government delegation arrived in Bukavu, the capital of the province, en route to support rescue operations on the ground, said government spokesman Patrick Muyaya. The DRC government also declared May 8 a day of national mourning to honour the victims of the disaster.