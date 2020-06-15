Cluster of Covid-19 cases in western Rwanda continue to cause new infections

Rwanda has also reported 332 recoveries and two deaths, the ministry said in a daily situation update.

The cluster of cases in Rusizi, which borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), are largely found in cross-border drivers, traders and returnees who entered Rwanda, Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center Sabin Nsanzimana told Xinhua. KIGALI - Rwanda reported the highest single-day spike of 41 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 582, as a cluster of cases in the western district of Rusizi continue to cause new infections, the Health Ministry said.





Additionally, the eastern Rwandan town of Rusumo, bordering Tanzania, is another entry point for imported cases into the country.





Patients at the Rusumo border post, Rwanda's only border post with Tanzania, are largely cross-border truck drivers and their contacts, Nsanzimana said.





"Rusizi cluster and Rusumo continue to drive (up the number of) new cases; heightened vigilance is required everywhere," the Health Ministry said in a communique.



