Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa rise to over 40 000, and over 1600 deaths

Brazzaville - The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Africa have surpassed 40 000, with more than 1 600 associated deaths reported, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a short statement on Saturday.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said 53 African Union (AU) member states had reported 40 746 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1689 Covid-19-related deaths, and 13 383 recoveries.

Graphic: Supplied (WHO)





The latest available regional statistics were as follows:

Central (3 703 cases; 114 deaths; 1,172 recoveries):