Afia Schwarzenegger. Ghana Gossip.

JOHANNESBURG – Controversial Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger, nee Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons by asserting that Ghanaian men, especially the musicians and celebrities, are prostitutes who sleep with other women for money. In an interview with Zionfelix Schwarzenegger said that she was done with relationships and that she now pays male prostitutes to sleep with her whenever she is in the mood for sex, Ghana Web reported on Monday.

Her raunchy comments, however, provoked a massive response from men who offered their services in return for payment. But the comedian responded saying she didn't have time for them while also trying to focus on her work simultaneously.

She was also slammed by others who criticised her for making such an inflammatory statement. Undeterred, Schwarzenegger defended her controversial comments saying that there was sexism at work with little criticism directed at men who pay for the services of female prostitutes but outrage when the situation is reversed.

The comedian then went further adding that she had also introduced a number of Ghanaian musicians to sugar mummies who were helping them out with their physical needs.

African News Agency (ANA)