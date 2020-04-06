Coronavirus in Africa: Morocco’s Covid-19 cases increase by 92 to 1 113

Cape Town - As the world infection rate nears the 1.3 million mark, Morocco has confirmed 92 additional cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the north African country to 1113.

The latest figures show that 71 people have died due to Covid-19 in Morocco since the first positive case was reported on March 2, according to the country's health ministry.

According to Morocco World News, It took 6.5 days for the number of coronavirus cases in the country to double from 556 on March 30.

Regionally, cases in Egypt and Tunisia have doubled in eight days. Algeria has seen a doubling in its case numbers every five days.

The longer it takes for Covid-19 cases to double shows how successful countries are at containing the outbreak, according to the publication.