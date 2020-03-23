Coronavirus: Lagos bans all religious and social gathering of over 20 people

Pretoria - The Lagos State Government (LASG) has banned all religious and social gatherings of over 20 people in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The state government made the announcement in a statement posted on its Facebook page after 30 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Sunday. Before the new development, the LASG had imposed restrictions on gatherings of over 50 people.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the state’s civil servants from grade level 1 to 12 -- about 70 percent of its entire public work force -- to stay away from the office for 14 days.

“We will review this measure as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to refrain visiting any of our public offices. They are to transact any businesses as it is possible on the phone or online channels," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said this did not apply to medical personnel, fire fighters, emergency services, those in waste management and other essential services, and urged private companies across Lagos to also allow non-essential staff to stay off duty for the same period.