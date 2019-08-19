Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. File picture: Burhan Ozbilici/AP

Khartoum - A corruption trial of Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir was scheduled to start on Monday in the capital Khartoum. Al-Bashir will be questioned at the Judicial Training Institute in Khartoum, his defence team said.

After being overthrown during a military coup on April 11, the 75-year-old was found to be in possession of large sums of local and foreign currency as well as other assets without legal justification.

Al-Bashir, who was in power for 30 years, was deposed as the military took power after months of nationwide anti-government protests.

The start of al-Bashir's trial comes a day after the transitional military council and opposition groups signed a long-awaited, three-year power-sharing agreement meant to lead to elections and a civilian government.

The International Criminal Court meanwhile says al-Bashir should have been extradited while he was president of Sudan.

The tribunal had issued a warrant against al-Bashir in 2009 for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide against civilians and ethnic groups in Sudan's Darfur region.

