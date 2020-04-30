Covid-19 concerns: cases are rising rapidly in Africa, says WHO

PRETORIA - The World Health Organization said the number of reported Covid-19 cases in the African region had increased from 33 000 to more than 34 000 in just a day. The WHO regional office for Africa gave an update on its official twitter account on Wednesday. “There are 34 610 Covid-19 cases reported on the African continent – with more than 11 180 associated recoveries and 1 517 deaths recorded in the 52 countries,” it said. The WHO African region Covid-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa had suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 3 300 confirmed cases combined. The figures showed South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

On Thursday, WHO figures showed that South Africa had 5 350 cases and 103 deaths, followed by Algeria with 3 848 and 444 deaths, while Cameroon had 1 832 confirmed cases with 61 deaths.

Mauritania, Gambia, and Sao Tome and Principe had the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

Mauritania had the lowest confirmed cases, with eight reported and one death.

Gambia had the second lowest confirmed cases, with 11 reported cases and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the country with the third lowest cases, had recorded 10 confirmed cases with zero deaths.

Nigeria and Ghana were among the top five countries with the highest cases with 1 728 confirmed cases and 51 deaths.

Ghana came in at number five with 1 671 cases and 16 fatalities.

Meanwhile, countries in the Mediterranean region, Egypt and Morocco, have recorded the highest infections.

Egypt is sitting on 5 268 cases and 380 deaths, followed by Morocco with 4 321 and 168 fatalities.

African News Agency