Covid-19 Wrap: West Africa

Nigeria is leading the charge in West Africa as far as its Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is concerned, with close to over four million people vaccinated to date. The country reported 216 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking it to 171,111 total cases, while 164,789 have recovered.

Infections are rising steadily as the Delta variant continues to dominate the third wave of infections. A total of 4,190 active have been recorded with the virus, according to data supplied by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). With more than 1.2 million of the population vaccinated in Ghana, health authorities say they are concerned about the gradual rise in infections as the country breaches the 100,000 cases mark. On Sunday, July 25, the country had recorded 821 deaths since recording its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 12 last year.

Covid-19 cases in Senegal are seeing a gradual increase in daily infections. On July 18, the country recorded its highest number of infections in a 24-hour period: 1,722. The country has to date vaccinated around 870,251 people, while just over 10,000 people are infected, according to data supplied by Worldometer. Ivory Coast will reach 50,000 infections in the next few days, with 48,833 recovering from the virus.

Just over 900,000 people have been inoculated in the country, reported the Africa CDC. According to the website Inquirer.net, Ivory Coast began sending mobile clinics to markets and other busy areas in its main city Abidjan on Monday in an effort to boost the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 21 African countries have seen cases rise by over 20% for at least two consecutive weeks, which is three more than the previous week.