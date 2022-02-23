Cyclone Emnati hits Madagascar; island's 4th major storm in a month

By Lovasoa Rabary ANTANANARIVO: Winds of up to 135km/h battered Madagascar early on Wednesday as Cyclone Emnati made landfall, becoming the fourth major storm to hit the Indian Ocean island in a month.

Emnati struck on the south-eastern side of the island, where another cyclone, Batsirai, killed scores of people about three weeks ago. More than 30 000 people were evacuated ahead of Emnati's path as a precaution, the government's Office for Risk and Disaster Management said late on Tuesday. But, later on Wednesday, it was reclassified as a tropical storm as its speed slowed to 100km/h and there were no early reports of casualties or damage.

Emnati was expected to exit into the ocean by Wednesday evening, the meteorological department said. The island is recovering from the effects of Cyclone Batsirai, which hit on February 5, killing at least 124 people, damaging or destroying the homes of 124 000 and displacing around 30 000. Last week, Storm Dumako killed at least 14 and displaced more than 4 300, the island's disaster relief agency said.

Tropical Storm Ana passed over the island on January 22 while Tropical Storm Cliff did not make landfall. Clare Nullis, a spokesperson at the World Meteorological Organization, said it was rare to have groups of cyclones in the same area in close succession. "Ocean heat is one of the factors in rapid intensification of cyclones," she said, adding that there was no evidence of an increase in the overall number of tropical cyclones.