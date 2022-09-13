Deputy President David Mabuza attends inauguration of Kenyan President-elect William Ruto

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza is in Kenya to attend the inauguration of President-elect, William Ruto, taking place today, the presidency confirmed in a statement on Monday. William Ruto is due to be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president today, a week after the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from a veteran opposition leader challenging his victory.

Story continues below Advertisement

President-elect Ruto invited President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has since delegated the deputy president to represent the government and people of South Africa at the inauguration. South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles. The inauguration follows the peacefully held national elections on August 9 where Ruto received the majority of votes to become the fifth democratically elected president of The Republic of Kenya.

More on this LIVE BLOG: Inauguration of Kenyan president-elect William Ruto

Meanwhile, AFP reports that several people were were injured on Tuesday as crowds tried to force their way into the stadium where Ruto is to be sworn in, local media reported. Television footage showed hundreds of people scaling a wall to gain access to the 60 000-seat Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, which was packed with spectators before dawn. Cost of inauguration

Story continues below Advertisement

The Kenyan Treasury Department has provided 200 million shillings or about US$1.6 million for the inauguration ceremony. It will be less costly than Kenyatta’s 2017 inauguration for which taxpayers paid over 300 million shillings. By law, Ruto must take the oath of office by 2pm (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, five weeks to the day since the August 9 election that saw him clinch a narrow win over his rival Raila Odinga. IOL