Did former US military programme HAARP cause the Morocco earthquake? Dispelling myths surrounding natural disasters

It is believed to be the strongest quake to hit the area in over a century. Some thought it was UFOs or aliens at work, while other social media users said it could be former US military project called High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). The theories of the latter are due to people believing the HAARP can control the weather and cause earthquakes.

This is not the first time that HAARP was put in the spotlight due to earthquakes. People took to social media when a earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria in February. Due to the theories and misinformation reaching to dangerous highs, experts assured that the earthquake was not caused by HAARP and that the programme does not have weather modification capabilities that cause earthquakes, contrary to claims that are re-circulating on social media.

HAARP is a programme that uses a high-power, high-frequency transmitter to study the properties and behaviour of the ionosphere. According to the HAARP website’s FAQ section, it cannot control or manipulate the weather. “Radio waves in the frequency ranges that HAARP transmits are not absorbed in either the troposphere or the stratosphere — the two levels of the atmosphere that produce Earth’s weather. Since there is no interaction, there is no way to control the weather,” HAARP continues.