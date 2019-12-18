Rustenburg - Doctors at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Namibia's capital city, Windhoek, removed a 6cm-long knife blade lodged in the head of a 21-year-old student.
Stanza Narib was stabbed with a knife in the head on October 26 but only realised last week that a broken piece of the blade was left lodged in his head, The Namibian newspaper reported.
Health executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed that the blade had successfully been removed from Narib's head on Sunday.
Narib told the newspaper from his hospital bed that he felt “very relieved and happy” that the blade was finally out of his head.
"I thought it would affect my academics as a student. Although I was very scared, I came out to be a strong being," said the first-year computer science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.