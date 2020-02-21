Workers line up for lunch outside a construction site of a hospital as part of plans to fight against a viral outbreak in Beijing, China on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MAHIKENG - A man who contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Egypt is recovering, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday. "The patient was confirmed positive and was isolated for the standard 14 day period. During this time, he underwent further testing and tests showed that was no longer carrying the virus and is on his way to recover -- he will however complete the 14 day isolation period and undergo further tests to ensure he is completely virus-free," spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

"Other contacts of the confirmed case are being traced, and so far, all have tested negative, but will be actively followed up on for 14 days," he said.

Egypt confirmed the case, the first in Africa, on February 14.

According to the WHO situation report as of February 20, there were 75,748 confirmed cases globally.