Johannesburg – Britain’s continued support for the regime of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi could lead to bloodshed and mass migration to Europe, according to an Egyptian whistleblower whose activism in exile in Spain has prompted mass protests in the North African country against corruption and political despotism. Businessman Mohamed Ali’s videos exposing high-level corruption in the Egyptian government went viral recently followed by thousands taking to the streets of Egyptian cities, calling for the end of the Sisi regime which has seen over 4 000 people being arrested and incarcerated in Egyptian jails, Sky News reported.

The British government says that Sisi's government has brought stability to his country and strengthened the economy, an assertion that Ali says is a mistake as he warns that Egypt faces chaos and economic collapse.

He had this message for Boris Johnson: "Your interests with Abdel Fattah El Sisi inside Egypt will fail, the situation is going to cause bloodshed and you will witness an immigration flow towards Europe not like any other in the history of Europe."

Rights groups say that under the current government Egypt is facing the most politically oppressive and draconian regime in the country’s recent history with critics, political opponents, journalists and non-governmental organisation (NGO) workers arrested without charges and tortured in prison.