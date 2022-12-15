Cape Town – In a now viral video which has been shared far and wide, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, can be seen wetting himself in full view of cameras during the opening of a new road in the north African country on Tuesday.
In the video, the president, who has ruled the country since its independence on July 9, 2011 can be seen peeing himself down the leg as he and other government officials were standing and singing the national anthem during the opening of a road project, in full view of journalists.
The president was flanked by military officials and other dignitaries.
South Sudan's president wets himself at public function#wednesdaythought #Wednesday #Messi #ViralVideos #Nigeria #Trending #Viral #TrendingNow #BREAKING_NEWS pic.twitter.com/qwAIQ6UF1T— Vibez Chancellor (@HoeGee_Tyla) December 14, 2022
Social media didn’t waste any time after the incident to mock the leader, with many saying that it is in fact time for the African leader to retire.
Other social media users also accused the cameramen of doing a dirty job by disgracing their president, while others said the cameraman did the right thing by exposing the President as medically unfit to lead a country.
According to Sahara Reporters, president Kiir is believed to be suffering from a urinary tract infection.
IOL
Now watch: