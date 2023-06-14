Independent Online
Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Equatorial Guinea orders $125m be seized from four Brazil firms over row

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mongue, the son of the Equatorial Guinea President, arrives on January 24, 2012 in Mbini-Rio Benito, south of Bata, to hand over a check of 760 000 euros to the country's national football team for defeating Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations opener on January 21. Picture: ABDELHAK SENNA / Gallo Images / AFP

Vice President Teodoro ‘Teodorin’ Obiang, pictured, is the son of the Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who has led the country since 1979. Picture: ABDELHAK SENNA / Gallo Images / AFP

Published 1h ago

MALABO - Equatorial Guinea said on Wednesday it had ordered the seizure of more than $125 million of assets belonging to four Brazilian companies after the two countries were embroiled in a diplomatic row in 2018.

In September 2018, the authorities in Brazil seized $16m in cash and jewels from the bags of a delegation accompanying Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue to the country.

Nicknamed Teodorin, he is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who has led the country since 1979, and holds the record for the longest serving non-monarch head of state.

The delegation was not on an official visit at the time and only Teodorin had diplomatic immunity.

That meant the 11 other members had their baggage inspected by customs and faced questions from officers, Brazilian media reported at the time.

In the wake of the incident, prosecutors in Equatorial Guinea brought a claim for damages plus interest.

The Vice Presidency said prosecutors brought the claim after learning of the "seizure, valuation and auctioning off of goods... including property belonging to (Malabo's) diplomatic service in São Paulo".

A court concluded that Malabo incurred damages of 80 billion CFA ($125m) which could be compensated by the "seizure of assets" from four Brazilian construction companies – ARG, LTDA, ZAGOPE and OAS GE, the Vice Presidency said. The companies all operate in Equatorial Guinea.

The authorities in Brazil could not be reached for comment.

"Finally, the court... has ruled on the claim for compensation for damages, agreeing to the seizure of assets of Brazilian companies in Equatorial Guinea to the tune of 80 billion CFA," Teodorin tweeted.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)

