CAPE TOWN - Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo had agreed to a request for the release of several political prisoners, two of whom had already been freed, according to Portuguese news agency Lusa.
Andrés Esono Ondo, leader of the opposition Convergence for Social Democracy party, told Lusa that during a meeting on Friday, the president pledged to release political prisoners.
“Above all, our party partner and human rights activist Joaquin Elo Ayeto, who had been unjustly detained for a year without trial,” said Ondo.
“We asked for the release of another group, eight or nine people who were arrested last July,” he said, adding that Obiang had “committed to getting them out” of prison.
Ondo told Lusa that identifying more political prisoners “is a somewhat complicated situation”.