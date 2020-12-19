Eswatini imposes alcohol and travel restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Potchefstroom - Travelling and gatherings are the leading drivers of Covid-19 in Eswatini, Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said on Friday. In a statement imposing restriction, he said travelling would be restricted and gatherings would be controlled during the festive season. He said no person shall be allowed to consume liquor at a gathering, including a family gathering of more than 20 people. Gatherings were not allowed to take place after 8pm, night vigils and cross–over events or parties were prohibited, and non essential travelling between 11pm and 4am was prohibited, Masuku said. All restaurants and food outlet operators are not allowed to sell or serve liquor to diners after 7pm and, festive season sports tournaments were prohibited as part of curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"A person who intends to hold a gathering in terms of the regulations, shall at least seven days days before the intended gathering lodge an application with the ministry of home affairs regional office,” he said.

“The application shall be in the prescribed form and shall be accompanied by a letter of consent from a chief or chief’s council if the event is to be held on Eswatini nation land.”

He said the country recently recorded a total of 201 news cases.

"About 56 percent of these cases were from the Hhohho region, with a majority of them recorded around Mbabane City areas. Forty-five percent of positive cases are those that tested after showing symptoms, while those coming from gatherings were at 20 percent."

The country is mourning the death of Prime Minster Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini who died of Covid-19 while in receiving treatment in South Africa.

African News Agency (ANA)