Eswatini reports three new Covid-19 deaths, including medical doctor

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

RUSTENBURG - Eswatini Health Minister Lizze Nkosi has announced two more Covid-19 related deaths, a few hours after confirming the death of a medical doctor due to Covid-19 related illness. The 75-year-old doctor is the first healthcare worker to die of a Covid-19 related illness in Eswatini. "He was admitted at one of the country's hospital where he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and initiated on treatment. His condition worsened over a few days and he become critical and died due to cardiac complications and other pre-existing medical conditions," Nkosi said in a statement. A 68-year-old man died shortly before he could be transferred to Lubombo Hospital and a 67-year-old woman died within 24 hours after she was admitted at a hospital. She reported 75 new cases bringing the total Covid-19 cases to 1,213 with 17 deaths and 609 recoveries.

Following the death of the long serving doctor, Nkosi called on health workers not to lose hope.

"Let us continue to have courage and serve the nation with diligence. It is extremely crucial that we continue being vigilant with measures to prevent the spread of the virus in order to protect our front line workers."

She said teams have been deployed to find and test all symptomatic cases in the Manzini region hot spots and priority areas in Hhohho through door-to-door visits.

The two regions contributed about 80 percent of Covid-19 cases. She said teams for contact tracing would be added in areas of high transmission within Manzini region.

She urged those who were waiting for their results to stay at home and not to mingle in public places such as churches, shopping malls and work until they got their results in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

"We continue to urge the nation to continue wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and keeping a distance of 1 to 2 metres between yourselves and others. Stay at home if travelling is not essential."