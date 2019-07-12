eSwatini has once again been hit by the deadly Swine Flu. File picture: AP Photo/Hieu Dinh

Johannesburg – eSwatini has once again been hit by the deadly Swine Flu after the Director of Health Services Dr Vusi Magagula confirmed that there has been one reported case of the deadly virus in the kingdom so far. This is the fourth time that the kingdom has faced the virus with cases reported in 2009, 2011 and once again in 2017 when 49 cases were treated, the Swazi Observer reported on Friday.

However, Magagula assured the public that there was no cause for panic as the health sector was well prepared for such cases.

“There is absolutely no need to panic because the treatment drugs for the virus are available,” he said.

According to the doctor the signs and symptoms are similar to those caused by other flu strains and that the H1N1 virus is transmitted through coming into contact with the saliva or oral fluids of a contaminated person.

He suggested safe hygiene practises and that when an infected person coughs they should close their mouth to stop the spread of the virus.

The doctor also advised anyone who showed symptoms to quickly visit their nearest health facility where they would get the proper advice and treatment in case they had contracted the virus.

African News Agency (ANA)