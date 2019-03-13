Wreckage lies at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff at Hejere near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. Picture: AP

Narobi - The black boxes from Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia could be sent to a "closer country in Europe" rather than the United States for analysis, the chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines told CNN on Wednesday. Asked whether the voice and data recorders from Flight ET 302, which crashed outside Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board, would be taken to the United States, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said it had not been decided.

He added: "It could also be sent to a closer country in Europe in the interest of proximity and in the interest of speed."

The Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed just minutes after an early-morning takeoff Sunday from Addis Ababa.

A page of a flight crew operations manual is seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa. Picture: Baz Ratner/Reuters

People holding passports from 35 countries were on board including some two dozen UN staff.

The aircraft was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air plane that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew.

The latest crash has prompted airlines across the world to begin withdrawing the model from schedules.

Reuters and AFP