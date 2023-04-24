Evacuation plan in motion for stranded South Africans in Sudan

The latest number of verified South Africa nationals stuck in conflict torn Sudan is 77, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), as it continues rescue efforts while fighting rages on in the African country. In a late night Twitter update Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for Dirco, indicated that all 77 South African nationals were believed to be in a WhatsApp group, together with embassy staff who are also stranded in Sudan.

Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum has been engulfed in a deadly military battle between the government forces led by the military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo since April 15. A number of people in the capital and other cities in Sudan have been left trapped in their homes with fighting in the streets and in the air, between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group. Monyela said that while they were aware of the complaints of inconsistent or little to no communication from the team, it must also be understood that the teams have run out of diesel and there's no electricity and poor network there.

"They've since found a way to recharge batteries and will update SA nationals regarding evacuation plans," Monyela said. The fighting hasn't stopped in the area and while it remains a "dangerous and risky operation", Monyela assured that security agencies were at an advanced stage with their evacuation plan. "The airport is closed and all routes are not risk free. [Government] is doing everything possible to get our nationals out. Without revealing security plans, there's an option that is being implemented. Updates will be provided," Monyela said.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of humanitarian group Gift of the Givers, said that the South Africans stuck in Sudan had shown resilience and strength but were anxious and scared. He said the Gift of the Givers had been rallying to support and encourage them in the best way possible, and it was fortunate that some of those stranded had better cellphone connectivity, through which they had managed to arrange buses to move the stranded South Africans to the airport. "We've also been requested by the Tanzanian government to help them to evacuate their nationals.

" We are in contact with people within our government. "It's extremely complicated but careful planning, paperwork, right decisions, working together all of us, I'm sure we will survive and succeed in bringing everyone home. This is not a Gift of the Givers intervention, we are just trying to help, guide and do the best we can, " Sooliman said. This fierce battle between the military and paramilitary forces in Sudan has rung international alarm bells with countries across the globe pulling strings to safeguard their interests.