Father of SA man killed in Palma attack ’hid with his body in bushes until morning’

SOUTH African Meryl Knox told Reuters that her son, Adrian Nel, died in the attack by suspected Islamist insurgents on Palma, a northern Mozambique town. Knox said her husband and another son hid with Adrian’s body in the bush until the following morning, when they were able to make it to safety in Pemba, she said. She did not have further details. Militants struck the town of Palma, a logistics hub for international gas projects worth $60 billion, on Wednesday. The government has yet to re-establish control, the diplomat and a security source directly involved in the operations to secure Palma said. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts, as most communications with Palma were cut on Wednesday. The defence ministry declined to give any information ahead of a news conference due to take place. Calls to officials at the foreign ministry and provincial government went unanswered or did not go through.

The government has said it is working to restore order in Palma.

Yesterday an aid worker said hundreds of people fleeing the attack in Palma adjacent to major gas projects were arriving by boat in the port city of Pemba.

The boats arriving in Pemba carried both locals and foreigners, including employees from the gas projects, the aid official and diplomat said. One boat was carrying around 1 300 people, the diplomat said.

French energy group Total said on Saturday that it was calling off a planned resumption of construction at its $20bn development following the attack and would reduce its workforce to a “strict minimum”.

The company pulled out the majority of its workforce in January due to insecurity in Cabo Delgado province, which has been the target of an insurgency linked to Islamic State since 2017.

Witnesses have described bodies in the streets of Palma, some of them beheaded. On Friday, militants ambushed a convoy of people, including foreign workers, attempting to escape from a hotel.

Government-contracted helicopters were searching for more survivors. Lionel Dyck, who runs a private security firm working with the government, said his helicopters had rescued at least 17 people yesterday.

The number of people injured and killed in the four-day assault on Palma are still unaccounted for and remained unclear. The town had previously been a refuge for people fleeing violence elsewhere in the province.

Reuters