Ferrari 458 Speciale breaks down in central Bulawayo, locals help to push

Cape Town - Social media was abuzz this weekend after pictures emerged of people pushing a Ferrari in the middle of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, after it had broken down, according to Zimbabwean online daily iHarare. It is not yet clear who owns the shiny red Ferrari 458 Speciale, and locals say that they are unsure if the car had developed a failure or had run out of fuel.

The Ferrari costs over R5 million, and it has a top speed of 325km/h. According to iHarare, the car broke down and failed to start in the middle of the CBD in Bulawayo, the second-largest city in Zimbabwe, and the driver asked three men to help him. The three started pushing it while the driver steered.

Other drivers in town were quite amused by these three men pushing a broken down Ferrari, and the images they captured have since gone viral, the publication reported. According to witness accounts, one person said, “Those are signs that the economy doesn’t support Ferrari. The first Ferrari 2 b pushed in da World”, while another social media comment read, “Mncedisi: They can’t win with this Zim diluted fuel. 98percent dilution.” Price of fuel in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, petrol costs about R43.19 per litre. Energy experts have warned that petrol price is likely to remain high as long as the war in Ukraine continues. IOL