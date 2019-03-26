Oboy Jesus died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - A self-styled teenage fetish priest has died from a self-inflicted gunshot while attempting to test his magical powers, Ghanaian police reported. Isaac Mensah, popularly known as Oboy Jesus, was pronounced dead at the Mampong government hospital on Monday, Ghana Web reported.

The nineteen-year-old had boasted his charms could withstand bullets before shooting himself at Atonsuogya, a village near Mampong in the Ashanti region over the weekend.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is due to be carried out.

African News Agency (ANA)