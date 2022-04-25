Five things you need to know about ‘Africa's own Einstein’, whizz kid Faith Odunsi

Cape Town - Last year, the national mathematics centre of Nigeria crowned Faith Odunsi,15, from Ambassador College in Otta, Ogun State, Nigeria, as the Mathematics Queen for her outstanding performance in the National Olympiads Competition. So who is this mathematics whizz kid?

Here are seven things you should know about this mathematics prodigy flying the flag high for the African continent. Faith Odunsi solved 19 mathematics questions in 60 seconds, becoming the best candidate in the 2021 mathematics competition. She took part in the Global Open Mathematics Tournament, an international competition with participants from Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Australia where she scored top marks, beating every other nation.

In 2018, Odunsi received a Record Holder Award for the highest number of questions answered on Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show which is a Nigerian national mathematics television quiz show where she answered 19 mathematical questions in 60 seconds. Speaking to Nigeria's Punch Newspaper, Odunsi said that her dad is a medical doctor while her mum is a businesswoman. She added she believes she inherited her mathematical skills from her dad. Upon completion of her schooling, she would like to study computer engineering.

