Floods in Niger claim 52 lives, thousands displaced

CAPE TOWN– Floods in the West African country of Niger have claimed 52 lives this week, while 34 others are being treated for injuries, according to reports by emergency service personnel. Thousands of people have also been displaced due to the flooding.

Zimbabwean news website News Day.co.za wrote that more than 4,000 houses and 200 huts have collapsed and 800 heads of livestock have been washed away, according to the Civil Protection Service’s flood-monitoring report. 🔴More than 4,000 houses and 200 huts collapsed and 800 heads of livestock were washed away, according to the Civil Protection Service’s flood monitoring report.https://t.co/K9B9bkFDML@wisdomdzungairi — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) August 12, 2021 Voice of America reports that since June, more than 53,000 people have been left homeless by floods. According to reports, the worst-hit regions in the current flooding are Maradi in the south-east, Agadez in the desert north and the capital Niamey, where 16 people have died.

Arise News reports that 144mm of rain has been recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to news website The Guardian Nigeria, the rainy season in the country is usually short, typically lasting from June to August or September, although in recent years it has been exceptionally strong. Niger regularly sees flooding during the rainy season (June to September).

The landlocked country in the Sahel region has been experiencing high temperatures in recent years as a result of climate change. Furthermore, an official from the local department says that disaster management teams are on high alert to provide assistance to victims. Last year more than 70 people died and more than 600,000 were affected by floods, reported Flood List.com.