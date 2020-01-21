Libya peace summit agrees to ceasefire, respect for arms embargo. Picture: Hamza Turkia/Xinhua/IANS

Johannesburg – A summit in Berlin has ended in a landmark agreement aimed at limiting external interference in Libya’s civil war with a number of foreign powers signing an agreement that will also push the country’s warring factions towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the media on Monday that Sunday's agreement advances a political process and rules out a military solution to the conflict, which has escalated, Al Jazeera reported.

"We reached an agreement on a comprehensive plan to support a ceasefire in Libya," it quoted Merkel as saying, acknowledging the road to peace would be long and arduous.

"We all agree that we should respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past."

In the declaration, the signatories committed to "refraining from interference in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya and urge all international actors to do the same".