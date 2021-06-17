Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has died, aged 97.

Kaunda was the first democratically elected president of Zambia after gaining independence from Britain in 1964. He was in office until 1991.

The continental statesman was admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre earlier this week, where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.

After he was admitted to hospital, his office released a statement asking Zambians and the rest of the world to pray for his recovery.

Affectionately known as ’KK’, Kaunda was born at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali, Northern Province of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia.