Germany’s offer of 10m euros for colonial-era damages ’not acceptable’, says Namibia

Windhoek/Berlin - Five years of talks between Namibia and Germany on compensation for crimes committed during the colonial era remain stalled on the question of financial reparation, The Namibian daily reported, citing an adviser to President Hage Geingob. Alfredo Hengari said the government still viewed the offer of 10 million euros (11.8 million dollars) as "not acceptable," the newspaper reported on Tuesday. The Namibian government's representative in the talks with the German government had been directed to continue negotiating a revised offer, he said. The German government had agreed to render "an unconditional apology" to Namibia, but did not want to use the term "reparations," Hengari said. The chief negotiator on the German side, Ruprecht Polenz, declined to discuss a concrete figure when asked on Wednesday.

"I'm confident that the talks will be brought to a successful conclusion," he said.

The German Foreign Ministry said that further rounds of talks were planned. "These talks are proceeding in mutual trust and constructively," a spokesperson said in Berlin.

Representatives of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups in Namibia are demanding financial compensation for crimes committed during the colonial era between 1884 and 1915.

The German Empire of the day crushed rebellions by both groups, killing between 65 000 and 80 000 Herero and at least 10 000 of the 20 000 Nama at the time, according to historians.

After World War I, the territory was governed by South Africa under a mandate until independence in 1990.