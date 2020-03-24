Ghana confirms second coronavirus death

JOHANNESBURG - Ghana has recorded its second death from Covid-19 and a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), the Ghana health service (GHS) says.

"Out of the suspected 27 cases including two deaths have been confirmed. All the 25 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation," said the GHS in a statement.

"Among the confirmed cases 20 are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven are [from] Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK."

"In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive," the GHS said in a statement.

The department added that 19 people had completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.