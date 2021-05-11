Ghana implements rotational load shedding

CAPE TOWN - Rotational power cuts, or dumsor as it is known in the West African country, have officially started in Ghana.

Residents within the north-eastern part of the Greater Accra region will start experiencing power interruptions from May 10 to 17.

According to Modern Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) released an eight-day schedule last month for an interruption in power supply to many parts of the national capital.

According to reports, the intermittent power outages will rotate between day and night between 6am and 6pm.

Kindly take note pic.twitter.com/25wGL36xKK — Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (@ECGghOfficial) May 11, 2021

The country has been experiencing power outages since March, leaving many concerned that dumsor has returned.

Ebenezer Amankwah, the corporate communications manager at GRIDCo, said in March that they had adequate generation capacity to meet demand in the country, reported Pulse Ghana.

According to Ghana Web, the power cuts are to allow engineers to carry out maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Meanwhile, business owners in the affected areas have asked the power distributor to stick to their eight-day schedule, reported Modern Ghana.

In April, the managing director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, asked residents of Kumasi in the Ashanti region to brace for more power outages from now till the end of the year.

According to Agyeman-Budu, the government was building a 330kV line from Anwomaso to northern Ghana, where power would be transmitted directly to the northern part of the country and reduce the load on the Ridge BSP.

According to 3news.com, energy expert Kwame Jantuah has asked all stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that the country does not experience dumsor.

The West African country experienced a crippling two-year power crisis between 2013 and 2015 that led to lower economic performance over that period.

ANA