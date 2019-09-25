Accra - Ghana has begun earnest preparations to host the maiden World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Regional congress on women empowerment in the Tourism, Arts and Culture sectors in Accra.
The congress received endorsement from the recently concluded 23rd General Assembly held in Saint Petersburg, Russia when the secretary general presented it as part of the activities to be held in Africa.
The congress aims to analyse the current challenges and opportunities for women’s empowerment in the tourism sector, create synergies among African countries and key stakeholders for greater cooperation in the promotion of women’s empowerment in the tourism sector.
As part of the preparatory mission to the host country, the UNWTO visited the country to engage with the Tourism Ministry and other stakeholders to ensure that the event goes as planned.
Receiving the UNWTO delegation - led by Senior Programme Officer Lydia Bebe Kum and Senior Expert for Communications for Africa Kojo Bentum -Williams - the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said Ghana was happy to host this important event and was ready to welcome the world.