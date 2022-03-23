Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ghana to cut civil servants salaries by 30% to fight financial crisis

The West African country is facing rampant inflation, a depreciating local currency and a heavy debt burden that has dented investor confidence and could build up into a debt crisis. Photo: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Published 59m ago

Accra - Ghana's government would pump $2 billion (R29.5bn) into the economy to rescue the cedi currency, the presidency wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that it would cut political appointees' salaries by up to 30% as part of measures to ease its financial problems.

The West African country is facing rampant inflation, a depreciating local currency and a heavy debt burden that has dented investor confidence and could build up into a debt crisis. The cedi has weakened by about 20% against the dollar this year, exacerbating its problems.

The announcement from President Nana Akufo-Addo follows the central bank's decision on Monday to hike its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17%, the largest increase in Ghana's history.

Ghana was long seen as a rising star among Africa's emerging market economies, but underwhelming oil revenues and supply chain disruptions amid the Covid-19 pandemic have dampened expectations.

The Bank of Ghana raised its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17%, signalling an aggressive stance against the rocketing price of goods from flour to sugar to fuel, and against a depreciating local currency that has dented investor confidence.

It is the largest increase in Ghana's history, according to government records, more than double the 100-basis-point rise predicted by a Reuters poll of 10 economists last week.

Reuters

economyGhana

