Ghana Tourism Authority closes all beaches in light of Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Ghana Tourism Authority has announced the indefinite closure of all the beaches in the country in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The department also sent out a reminder to the public about the government's directives to suspend all public gatherings.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to ban all public gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus. The ban affected schools, church services, mosque meetings and even sporting activities in the country.

"In this regard, the GTA hereby orders all beaches to be closed to the public until further notice. The GTA with the support of the National Sercurity and the Ghana Police Services will begin patrols from Tuesday, March 24 2020 to ensure compliance with the closure order," GTA said a statement.

GTA also urged the public to be mindful of the precautionary measures in order to fight the virus with the confirmed number of cases sitting at 27.