Gift of the Givers' workers load tons of water onto trucks at their storage facility in Maitland. The Malawi chapter of the organisation has put out a call for assistance following devastating floods in that country. File photo by David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Gift of the Givers' Malawi office has asked for support for thousands of citizens affected by devastating floods over the past week. Thirty-eight people died, 30 000 homes were destroyed and 200 000 persons were displaced during the floods.

There was also extensive destruction of agricultural land and widespread hunger in a food insecure country.

"Our offices are inundated with requests for various types of assistance. These include housing, building material, plastic sheeting, blankets, new clothing, eating utensils, food, baby food, sanitary pads, diapers, drinking water and mosquito nets. Government facilities require medical supplies," said the organisation in a statement.

Contributions could be made to Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account No. 052278611, Branch Code 057525, ref. Malawi Floods. Deposit slip are to be sent to [email protected] for acknowledgement purposes. For further details, contact 0800786911 toll-free.

African News Agency (ANA)